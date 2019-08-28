Steve Douglas

Partner at social housing consultant Altair, Steve specialises in the leadership and change management of diverse and complex organisations.

Steve has a degree in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University and began his career in housing as an intern at the New York City Department of Planning and Urban Development. Since then, he has held a number of senior regeneration and development positions, as well as being chief executive at two housing associations and the Housing Corporation.

As chief executive of the Housing Corporation, Steve headed up the agency which had responsibility for an £8.4bn three-year budget to deliver 155,000 affordable homes and regulate England’s 1,500 housing associations, led on the creation of the National Affordable Homes Programme and was responsible for managing the successful separation and transfer of the corporation’s role and functions into two new agencies.

He is vice chair of AmicusHorizon, a large housing association operating in London and south-east England and is also a trustee of both Richmix, an arts and culture organisation in the east end of London, and Commonweal, the housing and social justice charity.