Steve Douglas
Partner at social housing consultant Altair, Steve specialises in the leadership and change management of diverse and complex organisations.
Steve has a degree in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University and began his career in housing as an intern at the New York City Department of Planning and Urban Development. Since then, he has held a number of senior regeneration and development positions, as well as being chief executive at two housing associations and the Housing Corporation.
As chief executive of the Housing Corporation, Steve headed up the agency which had responsibility for an £8.4bn three-year budget to deliver 155,000 affordable homes and regulate England’s 1,500 housing associations, led on the creation of the National Affordable Homes Programme and was responsible for managing the successful separation and transfer of the corporation’s role and functions into two new agencies.
He is vice chair of AmicusHorizon, a large housing association operating in London and south-east England and is also a trustee of both Richmix, an arts and culture organisation in the east end of London, and Commonweal, the housing and social justice charity.
- Comment
New policies – some old themes
The Johnson government must not forget important themes from previous administrations as Javid looks to spending review
- Comment
Once the aim was homes for heroes – now it’s fitness for human habitation
Inadequate housing supply and poor-quality homes are a problem that in the 21st-century we should be able to solve
- Comment
Are these new models of housing delivery the future?
It’s all a little topsy turvy but the housing sector suggests that the traditional domains of single specialism expertise are increasingly of the past
- Comment
Is government creating a sustainable housing policy framework?
Like Brexit, housing policy is an environment fraught with uncertainty, writes Steve Douglas
- Comment
£2bn new money for social housing – is it a story?
Those in the room for Prime Minister Theresa May’s social housing announcement applauded, but those outside gave it short shrift - is this policy enough to deliver what’s required?
- Comment
The new NPPF: will it deliver the numbers?
The latest updates to planning policy need to be seen in the context of a slew of recent reports and analysis, suggesting development is likely to continue to be subject to local interpretation and testing
- Comment
Housing: Will it ever get a settled housing strategy?
The housing sector once again finds itself frustrated at the loss of continuity and uncertainty over the future direction of housing policy
- Comment
Housing hits the headlines - but how much will actually be in the budget?
Altair’s Steve Douglas responds to the news that housing could be set for a significant budgetary boost
- Comment
The London Housing Strategy 2017: Much to like but delivery is key
There is much to like in the Mayor’s London Housing Strategy, which was published this week for a three month consultation.
- Comment
Grenfell review must be considered and fearless
Politicians and professionals must be responsible and forensic in seeking the truth
- Comment
Why was housing ignored in the Budget?
Housing didn’t get a mention on Wednesday but other government announcements show a clear direction of travel
- Comment
Housing white paper: Strategy needs delivery
The housing white paper represents a big policy shift and contains some bold ideas, but it is just a set of principles until it is delivered
- Comment
A much needed boost for affordable housing
London is set to be the big winner of the Autumn Statement commitment to affordable homes, and the GLA’s new guidelines will help too
- Comment
Sink estates: Has their time come?
We don’t plan and invest for the long term. £140m will help identify the issues on particular estates but it won’t tackle the root causes
- Comment
Housing association reclassification - what it means
The ONS’s decision to put £60bn of housing association debt on the public sector books is no cause for panic
- Comment
Councils can find a way to make Right to Buy work for them
Housing associations can help councils ease the pain of ‘forced’ housing sales
- Comment
The future of associations is rooted in their history
The reduction in housing association rental income won’t be as hard-hitting if associations keep their cool
- Comment
A solution to the home ownership crisis?
A new social enterprise aims to help those struggling to raise a deposit
- Comment
Housing associations are taking back control
When it comes to asset management more and more HAs are ditching partnerships with contractors and managing their own affairs, but what are the risks?
- Comment
Is right to buy the right solution?
Far from conservative, the new government could see a housing revolution