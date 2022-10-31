Ann Bentley
Ann Bentley is global board director at RLB, the UK Government’s Construction Leadership Council and the CBI’s Construction Council
What a long way we’ve come – and what a long way we still have to go
As she prepares to stand down from RLB’s board and looks back over her 40-year career, Ann Bentley feels optimistic and realistic in equal measure
Here are the tools to change our behaviour. It’s time for us to use them
Next week’s launch of the Value Toolkit is a big moment in our journey towards building better, but what matters most is what comes next
One thing is certain: uncertainty lies ahead
We have dealt with huge challenges over the past two years, but they have only created more hurdles for our industry to negotiate in 2022
We have heard the proposals and read the words. Action is imperative now
Change is a journey to be taken one step at a time, but it is time for a big leap forward
Wanted: new, young talent to improve our world
If construction is really to change for the better, then our industry leaders need to engage the gamechangers, says Ann Bentley
Turning challenges of the past year into opportunities for the next
The pandemic and Brexit have forced us to make fundamental changes to the way we work – and we have learnt a lot along the way. Now we need to take those learnings forward, says Ann Bentley
The client’s needs are critical – and right from the start
The year ahead promises to be a bumpy one but the way we adapted to covid-19 shows we have acquired the tools to carve out a robust future
2020 wasn’t about survival, it was about long-term vision
Let’s focus on the good guys
From soaring productivity levels to greater collaboration and innovation, there are a lot of positive things going on in the industry at the moment, Ann Bentley says
Has the pandemic reset our approach to values-based decision-making for the good?
The fact most of us are adept at making personal value-based decisions bodes well for the future, says Ann Bentley
Let construction be the victor, not the victim
Our sector has the power to lead the economic recovery – but we must work together, and in new ways, in order to seize that chance
After this is over, what will have changed?
If we learn nothing else from this crisis surely we will realise that we are all capable of so much more than we thought
Will our industry face up to its biggest challenge?
Many construction firms have taken steps to reduce their environmental impact, but there is a way to go yet
Fight the good fight: Collaborating through the political chaos
While our politicians fix their eyes on battle, the UK construction industry remains quietly focused on improvement through collaborative effort
Moving the dial: is construction an economic enabler once again?
Environmental challenges are ones that our industry should rise to because they will create enormous opportunities for companies and individuals
The moment of truth: we need to be honest with ourselves about construction's recruitment problem
Construction’s recruitment crisis is often attributed to an image problem, but perhaps it’s the reality we need to change
Brexit: a classic case of poor project management
The prime minister’s handling of Brexit bears uncanny parallels to poor management of construction projects – so what can we all learn from this?
We might already have the answers to construction's productivity issues
Talk of a united, collaborative construction industry is fine, but how do we get the message out to all those working in it?
2018 has been a year of anger and frustration for construction - but we are resilient and on the cusp of change
This year has highlighted some ugly aspects of the industry – like unfair payment practices and sex discrimination – but a wave of initiatives are providing a toolkit for change
Preparing for the new dawn
As we head towards Brexit, the Construction Leadership Council continues to build foundations to ensure stability and robustness in the industry