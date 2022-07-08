Mark Farmer
Mark Farmer is founding director and chief executive at consultant Cast
Don’t let short-term pressures deflect us from our carbon goals
The need to slow climate change could become a casualty of pressure to ease more immediate problems, That would be a serious and painful mistake
This has to be the year to do things differently
External events and increasing pressure from investors and clients mean the sector’s priorities are changing
There is still (just about) time to modernise rather than die
Five years ago, my wake-up call to the industry was considered dramatic, but I fear I was not being bold enough. The industry’s underlying weaknesses are now more exposed than ever, says Mark Farmer
Are we approaching ‘peak new-build’ in the construction industry?
The need to focus on re-using materials and adapting existing buildings is more urgent than ever as we search for greener solutions for the built environment, says Mark Farmer
Carbon targets have been set – now the hard work really starts
Turning well-meaning words about climate change into measurable action requires fundamental change across the industry, writes Mark Farmer
We have the right ingredients for industry transformation
A raft of sector initiatives are now working together to create real change, write Trudi Sully and Mark Farmer
Spending review: Few surprises but some useful indicators
Government made few new capital spending pledges, but it did publish documents that show a better approach to procuring projects, says Mark Farmer
Let’s lift modular into the mainstream
It is time to think big and give our archaic homebuilding industry something to be positive about, says Mark Farmer
Lessons in how to regulate construction post covid
Reforms in two other countries show how a sharp focus on standards offers a way to emerge stronger from this crisis, says Mark Farmer
Construction’s recovery needs to be done right this time
Government interventions in the construction market must avoid perpetuating a broken model
Modern methods of construction and changing the way we build
Adopting modern methods of construction will allow the industry to hit vital targets on decarbonisation, building safety and better design
MMC: Be part of the change
This industry is good at talking about change but actually making it happen relies on – above all else – modern methods of construction
Time for leadership not excuses
True business management is lacking from our industry. Chief executives and MDs must show real captaincy skills or risk being casualties
Offsite housing? There’s an app for that
An open-source app to facilitate early planning for using offsite systems should help drive a modern way of working
Why construction needs a new narrative to win the war for talent
If our industry is to attract the rising generation, it needs to show them that we have truly moved into the 21st century
Brexit: the stakes are too high not to shake our bad habits
We are not going to meet the economic shock of Brexit by building in the way we’ve always done. We have to embrace radical change
Digital dexterity
Next-generation technology and digitalised workflows have the power to revolutionise our industry, but to make the most of their potential we must give up on old ways of thinking
New methods, new workers
The adoption of modern methods of construction offers an opportunity to expand the industry’s skills base and attract a wider range of young people
New foundations
US start-up Katerra’s digitally-led, off-site housebuilding model holds the key to overhauling the UK’s inefficient construction sector to increase productivity
Modernisation or transformation?
As one of the least digitised sectors, it’s hardly surprising that construction scores poorly on productivity