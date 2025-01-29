South Bank scheme to be built by Multiplex and was first approved in March 2022

Demolition contractor McGee has finally begun work on the scheme to redevelop the former ITV Studios headquarters bringing to an end a years-long planning battle.

The development, designed by Make Architects, will create a 25-storey office building connected to two buildings of 14 and six storeys on London’s South Bank.

Multiplex has been confirmed as main contractor on the job, with the value of its deal put at £500m.

The scheme was originally due to be built by Lendlease but the job was retendered last year after the developer decided it needed a plan B in the wake of the decision by Lendlease’s Australian parent to put it up for sale.

It is being developed by CO-RE and Mitsubishi Estate with others working on the job including QS T&T Alinea, landscape architect Grant Associates and engineer Arup.

A legal challenge by a local from a local campaign group called Save Our Southbank (SoS) was dismissed just before Christmas in the High Court.

SoS, which had argued that the tower could be refurbished to provide 200 homes and 500,000 sq ft of offices, then had until last week (21 January) to decide whether to launch a legal challenge through the Court of Appeal but the deadline to do so came and went.

The job, better known as 72 Upper Ground, is due to complete in 2029.