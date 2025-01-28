Avant Homes has confirmed plans to make redundancies in one of its eight operating regions.

The £667m turnover housebuilder said it was engaged in a “targeted reorganisation” to reduce some “clear regional overlap”.

It said this process meant that some office-based roles in the Central region, which covers parts of the East Midlands and South Yorkshire, would “no longer be required”.

“We have therefore started a redundancy consultation process with those colleagues who may be impacted by this change and will be providing them with support throughout,” a spokesperson said.

Avant refused to disclose the number of potential redundancies “due to the ongoing consultation process” and said it was “committed to the redeployment of people”, with “a number of new roles” being considered as part of the consultation process.

Last July, the housebuilder revealed that it had overstated its assets by £43m when it was acquired by Berkely DeVeer and Elliott Advisors in 2021.

According to an annual report filed at Companies House by Viva Midco Limited, Avant’s parent company, new directors at the business “identified material errors” in the reporting period to 30 April 2021 and before that.

The revelation came weeks after Avant, which is run by former Persimmon boss Jeff Fairburn, approached Crest Nicholson with an offer, ultimately dropped, to merge with its rival.

Avant recently opened a new region in South Wales and is currently growing its outlet network in the area.