Boss of Ventures business goes after six years at firm

Bam has said that the boss of its Venture business and transformation director are set to leave this week.

Ventures includes its FM and property businesses and has been led by executive director Simon Finnie for the past three years.

Finnie, who joined from Laing O’Rourke, was interim boss of Bam’s UK construction arm for several months after previous head James Wimpenny left at the start of last year.

He was succeeded by Kim Sides last spring, later moving back into his role at Ventures.

And Bam said that transformation director Ruth Dunphy is also leaving. She joined in 2019 as finance director for Bam Nuttall, the firm’s civils business in the UK, before moving into her current role at the start of 2022.

Bam’s UK and Ireland chief operating officer John Wilkinson said: “To take the next step on our journey, we have reorganised our divisional leadership team to ensure that we provide even greater focus on the key issues: the performance of our business and delivering for our clients.

“I would like to thank Simon and Ruth for their dedication to Bam in a time of significant change within the organisation. They both leave with our gratitude and our best wishes for their future success.”