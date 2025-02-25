Training body to allocate more than £1bn up to 2029 to boost skills and attract more people into industry

The Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) is set to allocate more than £1bn over the next four years to boost skills and training.

The CITB has today launched its strategic plan covering 2025 to 2029, setting out its approach to supporting the government’s housing and infrastructure targets.

It said the purpose of the plan is to bolster the industry in developing a skilled, competent and inclusive workforce while improving productivity and eradicating the skills gap.

The plan will include £554m to attract diverse and skilled people into construction, £315m to support training and retention, £137m to develop a skills and training system to meet current and future needs and £143m for its own operations.

The CITB is targeting 15,000 new entrants into employment through additional routes, delivering a 5% increase in employer confidence around the availability and quality of training and supporting 35,000 employers with upskilling.

CITB chief executive Tim Balcon said: “Everything we do at CITB is about meeting the skills and training needs of the industry, and this Strategic Plan provides the framework with which we aim to achieve this over the next four years.”

Balcon said the body has consulted with more than 1,000 employers to develop the strategic plan, with proposed levy rates set to generate income of around £239m each year between 2026 and 2029.