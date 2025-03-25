Full screen in popup Previous

CGI showing a large split-level terrace on the 27th floor of the building View of the proposed 'linear park' along Camomile Street Drawing showing how planting would stretch up the first six storeys of the tower above the proposed Camomile Park The surviving fragment of the Roman Wall would be displayed in a recess built into the side of the tower CGI showing the Roman Wall display in the top corner

Work on a 46-storey tower in the City of London designed for multinational investor Axa IM Alts could start in early 2027 if the scheme is approved, according to the project team.

Construction of the Fletcher Priest-designed building at 63 St Mary Axe is expected to take around five years and complete in the first quarter of 2032 under Axa’s current timeline.

Plans for the tower, the latest in a string of high-rise office schemes proposed for the City’s main tall building cluster in the Bishopsgate area, were first revealed by Building last year.

A full planning application was submitted last month, revealing further details about the scheme’s timeline and its project team.

Demolition of the two 1980s buildings on the site, which sits between Foggo Associates’ ‘Can of Ham’ building and KPF’s Heron Tower, is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2027 and take around nine months.

Construction of the new tower would then take around four years and three months, amounting to a total construction time of 60 months.

T&T Alinea is on the team as cost consultant, with CBRE acting as project manager, AKT II as structural and civil engineer, Arup as fire engineer, Velocity as transport consultant and Gustafson Porter & Bowman as landscape architect.

Other members of the team include mechanical engineer Hilson Moran, facade engineer FMDC, daylight consultant GIA and planning consultant DP9.

The building would contain around 85,000 sq m of grade A office space, 4,000 sq m of cultural and community space and outdoor gardens on all occupied levels, including a large terrace on the 27th storey split across two levels.

At street level, Fletcher Priest has proposed a “six-storey linear park” stretching along Camomile street, with images included in planning documents showing planting and public balconies reaching up the side of the building’s lower levels.

Called Camomile Park, it would also include a public display area for a surviving section of London’s Roman Wall, which runs beneath the site. The 1,800-year old structure, which is currently hidden from public view, would be displayed in a double-height recess built into the side of the tower and surrounded by a glass barrier.

The City is expected to make a planning decision on the scheme later this year, following the local elections in May which will see the election of a new planning committee.

Fletcher Priest is also working on two other tower proposals in the cluster, the 24-storey 55 Old Broad Street for Landsec and the 32-storey 55 Gracechurch Street for Tenacity.

Axa IM Alts is a subsidiary of investment management firm Axa IM, which is itself a subsidiary of French multinational insurance firm Axa.

Another division, Axa IM Real Assets, developed PLP’s 22 Bishopsgate in partnership with Lipton Rogers.