Student tower scheme will include part of cotton mill that was built in 1801 and subject of anonymous listing bid

The government has decided not to list an historic Manchester cotton mill meaning that plans by Hodder & Partners to turn it into a student accommodation tower can go ahead.

Developer Manner said an anonymous application to list the building – after the scheme was given planning last May – had led to months of delays as the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport considered the bid, despite more than 800 letters of support.

Managing director Richard James added: “We thank DCMS for their decision not to list The Hotspur Press. However, it does not feel right that one anonymous application can lead to eight months of delay and uncertainty.

“I want to thank the 822 residents, councillors, business leaders and city council who supported our campaign to save The Hotspur Press and allow its regeneration to go ahead.”

The proposals will see 595 student bedrooms delivered across a 37-storey tower, as well as a new public square and public realm improvements.

The Hotspur Press building dates back to 1801 and began life as a cotton mill before being turned into a printing press. Hodder’s designs for the scheme will preserve much of the existing brick exterior.

Manner had originally wanted to build 578 student bedrooms across a 36-storey block when plans first went in more than a year ago but increased the number of bedrooms and made alterations to the tower’s height and width after public consultation.

Previous proposals by a rival developer to build a 28-storey tower on the site stalled five years ago.

Others working on the scheme include planning consultant Turley, QS Gardiner & Theobald, heritage architect Stephen Levrant and services engineer Applied Energy.