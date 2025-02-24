Contractor and developer Durkan has launched a regeneration business called Durkan Regen.

The firm, which operates across London and the Home Counties, said the division will provide a one stop shop for a host of services including asset regeneration, planned maintenance, compliance services, including damp and mould, and fire remediation.

The business is being headed by managing director Dan Germann whose CV includes spells at Keepmoat Regeneration, Apollo Group and Equans UK.

Germann said: “Over the last year alone, Durkan has significantly increased its market share of regeneration activity in London and the South East, working with local authorities and housing associations in the regeneration of their existing stock.

“We’re committed to further growing our regeneration portfolio in conjunction with our customers. We’ll use our experience in the housing industry to help local authorities and housing associations create better homes and communities for people.”

In its last set of results filed at Companies House, Durkan posted a pre-tax loss of £3.9m in the year to November 2023 with the firm blaming the cost of building safety work for the fall into the red. Revenue was up one third to £172m.