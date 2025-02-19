RIBA reveals 78 schemes in running for award recognising capital’s best new buildings

Next 10 Lewis Cubitt Square by AHMM Source: Timothy Soar Photography Soho Place by AHMM Source: Timothy Soar Photography Elizabeth Tower by Purcell Source: House of Commons Daventry House by Mæ Source: Timothy Soar 8 Bleeding Heart Yard by Groupwork Source: Tim Soar Gallery Grand Central Apartments by Stiff+Trevillion Source: NIcholas Worley Newson’s Yard by Stiff+Trevillion Source: Tom Niven WorkStack by dRMM Source: Fred Howarth 1/8 show caption

AHMM has picked up four nominations on this year’s shortlist for the RIBA London Awards, which recognises the best newly completed projects in the capital.

The practice is named more than any other on the list of 78 projects, which also includes Purcell’s refurbishment of Elizabeth Tower and Daventry House by 2023 Stirling Prize-winner Mæ.

AHMM’s finalist schemes are 1 Berkeley Street, 10 Lewis Cubitt Square, Soho Place and Tower Hamlets Town Hall.

Stiff & Trevillion and dRMM have secured two nominations each, for the former’s Grand Central Apartments and Newson’s Yard and the latter’s 415 Wick Lane and WorkStack.

Other schemes in the running include 8 Bleeding Heart Yard by Groupwork, Central Foundation Boys’ School by Hawkins\Brown, London College of Fashion by Allies and Morrison and UCL East Marshgate by Stanton Williams.

RIBA regional director of London John Nahar praised the shortlist’s diverse range of work, which spans restorations of world-famous landmarks to social housing and office schemes.

“It is clear to see that collectively, they capture and celebrate the city’s diverse cultural identity, contributing to inclusive and sustainable communities,” he said.

“Individually, each initiative not only improves the physical environment but also enhances the quality of life for all of us who live, work and study here.”

All projects shortlisted for RIBA Awards will be visited by a regional jury, and the winning projects will be announced later this spring.

The winners will then be considered for several RIBA Special Awards, including the RIBA Sustainability Award and RIBA Building of the Year, before being considered for a RIBA National Award, which will be announced in summer.

The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects and announced in September, with a winner to be announced in October.