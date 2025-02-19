RIBA reveals 78 schemes in running for award recognising capital’s best new buildings

10 Lewis Cubitt Square by AHMM

Source: Timothy Soar Photography

Soho Place by AHMM

Source: Timothy Soar Photography

Elizabeth Tower by Purcell

Source: House of Commons

Daventry House by Mæ

Source: Timothy Soar

8 Bleeding Heart Yard by Groupwork

Source: Tim Soar Gallery

Grand Central Apartments by Stiff+Trevillion

Source: NIcholas Worley

Newson’s Yard by Stiff+Trevillion

Source: Tom Niven

WorkStack by dRMM

Source: Fred Howarth

AHMM has picked up four nominations on this year’s shortlist for the RIBA London Awards, which recognises the best newly completed projects in the capital.

The practice is named more than any other on the list of 78 projects, which also includes Purcell’s refurbishment of Elizabeth Tower and Daventry House by 2023 Stirling Prize-winner Mæ.

AHMM’s finalist schemes are 1 Berkeley Street, 10 Lewis Cubitt Square, Soho Place and Tower Hamlets Town Hall.

Stiff & Trevillion and dRMM have secured two nominations each, for the former’s Grand Central Apartments and Newson’s Yard and the latter’s 415 Wick Lane and WorkStack.

Other schemes in the running include 8 Bleeding Heart Yard by Groupwork, Central Foundation Boys’ School by Hawkins\Brown, London College of Fashion by Allies and Morrison and UCL East Marshgate by Stanton Williams.

RIBA regional director of London John Nahar praised the shortlist’s diverse range of work, which spans restorations of world-famous landmarks to social housing and office schemes.

“It is clear to see that collectively, they capture and celebrate the city’s diverse cultural identity, contributing to inclusive and sustainable communities,” he said.  

“Individually, each initiative not only improves the physical environment but also enhances the quality of life for all of us who live, work and study here.”

All projects shortlisted for RIBA Awards will be visited by a regional jury, and the winning projects will be announced later this spring.  

The winners will then be considered for several RIBA Special Awards, including the RIBA Sustainability Award and RIBA Building of the Year, before being considered for a RIBA National Award, which will be announced in summer.  

The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects and announced in September, with a winner to be announced in October.

RIBA London Awards full shortlist

1 Berkeley Street by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris 

10 Lewis Cubitt Square by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris 

3 Mills Studios by Gort Scott with Freehaus 

415 Wick Lane by dRMM 

8 Bleeding Heart Yard by GROUPWORK 

A Room Around a Tree by Tikari Works 

Appleby Blue Almshouse by Witherford Watson Mann Architects 

Becontree Avenue by Archio 

Bell House Pottery by Burgess Architects 

Blenheim Grove by Poulsom Middlehurst, Yard Architects and New Makers Bureau 

Catching Sun House by Studioshaw 

Central Foundation Boys’ School by Hawkins\Brown 

Chancery House by dMFK Architects and Norm Architects 

Chelsea Brut by Pricegore Architects 

Citizens House by Archio 

Cockpit Deptford by Cooke Fawcett Architects 

Connected House by RDA Architects 

Costa’s Barbers by Brisco Loran and Arrant Industries 

Cosway Street by Bell Phillips 

Crease House by Openstudio Architects 

Daventry House by 

Design District C1 and D1 by Architecture00 

Design District, Buildings C2 and D2 by Mole Architects 

Discovered House by Robert Dye Architects 

Elizabeth Tower by Purcell 

fortyfour by fardaa 

Foxwood House by John Pardey Architects 

Grainhouse by Barr Gazetas 

Grand Central Apartments by Stiff+Trevillion 

Hallelujah Project by Peregrine Bryant Architects 

Harfield Gardens by Quinn Architects 

Haringey Brick Bungalow by Satish Jassal Architects 

Hope Villa by Proctor & Shaw 

House Made By Many Hands by Cairn 

Idlewild Mews by vPPR Architects 

Islington House by Giles Reid Architects 

Kindred House by Pitman Tozer Architects 

London College of Fashion by Allies and Morrison 

Lordship Park by Bindloss Dawes Architects 

Lower Ham by Fletcher Crane Architects 

Maitland Park Estate Redevelopment by Cullinan Studio with ECE Westworks 

Mary Ward Centre by AWW 

Mid Terrace Dream by Collective Works 

Moon House by Office S&M Architects 

New Barlby and Treverton Schools by Perkins&Will 

New Wave House by Thomas-McBrien Architects 

Newson’s Yard by Stiff+Trevillion 

Nina’s House by Nina + Co with ROAR 

Niwa House by Takero Shimazaki Architects 

Oak Cancer Centre by BDP 

Pine Heath by Studio Hagen Hall 

Quadrangle Building, King’s College London by Hall McKnight 

Reciprocal House by Gianni Botsford Architects 

Redcross Way by Sanchez Benton architects 

Royal College of Music, London by John Simpson Architects 

Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) by Bennetts Associates 

Sidcup Storyteller by DRDH Architects 

Soho Place by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris 

St. Mary’s Walthamstow by Matthew Lloyd Architects 

Stables Yard by Stolon Studio Architects 

Sustainable Workspaces at County Hall by Material Works Architecture 

Technique by Buckley Gray Yeoman 

Terzetto by ConForm Architects 

The Gilbert & George Centre by SIRS Architects 

The Greenhill Building - Harrow Arts Centre by Chris Dyson Architects 

The OWO by EPR Architects 

The Public Courtyard and Pavilion at the OWO by DaeWha Kang Design 

The Salvation Army UK and Ireland Territorial Headquarters by TateHindle 

Tower Court by Adam Khan Architects, Muf Architecture/Art, CGL Architects 

Tower Hamlets Town Hall by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris 

UCL East, Marshgate by Stanton Williams 

V&A Photography Centre by Gibson Thornley with Purcell 

Westminster Chapel by ScottWhitbyStudio 

Westminster Fire Station by Openstudio Architects 

White House School by vPPR Architects 

Wimbledon House by Erbar Mattes 

WorkStack by dRMM 

Young V&A by AOC Architecture and De Matos Ryan

