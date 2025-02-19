RIBA reveals 78 schemes in running for award recognising capital’s best new buildings
AHMM has picked up four nominations on this year’s shortlist for the RIBA London Awards, which recognises the best newly completed projects in the capital.
The practice is named more than any other on the list of 78 projects, which also includes Purcell’s refurbishment of Elizabeth Tower and Daventry House by 2023 Stirling Prize-winner Mæ.
AHMM’s finalist schemes are 1 Berkeley Street, 10 Lewis Cubitt Square, Soho Place and Tower Hamlets Town Hall.
Stiff & Trevillion and dRMM have secured two nominations each, for the former’s Grand Central Apartments and Newson’s Yard and the latter’s 415 Wick Lane and WorkStack.
Other schemes in the running include 8 Bleeding Heart Yard by Groupwork, Central Foundation Boys’ School by Hawkins\Brown, London College of Fashion by Allies and Morrison and UCL East Marshgate by Stanton Williams.
RIBA regional director of London John Nahar praised the shortlist’s diverse range of work, which spans restorations of world-famous landmarks to social housing and office schemes.
“It is clear to see that collectively, they capture and celebrate the city’s diverse cultural identity, contributing to inclusive and sustainable communities,” he said.
“Individually, each initiative not only improves the physical environment but also enhances the quality of life for all of us who live, work and study here.”
All projects shortlisted for RIBA Awards will be visited by a regional jury, and the winning projects will be announced later this spring.
The winners will then be considered for several RIBA Special Awards, including the RIBA Sustainability Award and RIBA Building of the Year, before being considered for a RIBA National Award, which will be announced in summer.
The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects and announced in September, with a winner to be announced in October.
RIBA London Awards full shortlist
1 Berkeley Street by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
10 Lewis Cubitt Square by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
3 Mills Studios by Gort Scott with Freehaus
415 Wick Lane by dRMM
8 Bleeding Heart Yard by GROUPWORK
A Room Around a Tree by Tikari Works
Appleby Blue Almshouse by Witherford Watson Mann Architects
Becontree Avenue by Archio
Bell House Pottery by Burgess Architects
Blenheim Grove by Poulsom Middlehurst, Yard Architects and New Makers Bureau
Catching Sun House by Studioshaw
Central Foundation Boys’ School by Hawkins\Brown
Chancery House by dMFK Architects and Norm Architects
Chelsea Brut by Pricegore Architects
Citizens House by Archio
Cockpit Deptford by Cooke Fawcett Architects
Connected House by RDA Architects
Costa’s Barbers by Brisco Loran and Arrant Industries
Cosway Street by Bell Phillips
Crease House by Openstudio Architects
Daventry House by Mæ
Design District C1 and D1 by Architecture00
Design District, Buildings C2 and D2 by Mole Architects
Discovered House by Robert Dye Architects
Elizabeth Tower by Purcell
fortyfour by fardaa
Foxwood House by John Pardey Architects
Grainhouse by Barr Gazetas
Grand Central Apartments by Stiff+Trevillion
Hallelujah Project by Peregrine Bryant Architects
Harfield Gardens by Quinn Architects
Haringey Brick Bungalow by Satish Jassal Architects
Hope Villa by Proctor & Shaw
House Made By Many Hands by Cairn
Idlewild Mews by vPPR Architects
Islington House by Giles Reid Architects
Kindred House by Pitman Tozer Architects
London College of Fashion by Allies and Morrison
Lordship Park by Bindloss Dawes Architects
Lower Ham by Fletcher Crane Architects
Maitland Park Estate Redevelopment by Cullinan Studio with ECE Westworks
Mary Ward Centre by AWW
Mid Terrace Dream by Collective Works
Moon House by Office S&M Architects
New Barlby and Treverton Schools by Perkins&Will
New Wave House by Thomas-McBrien Architects
Newson’s Yard by Stiff+Trevillion
Nina’s House by Nina + Co with ROAR
Niwa House by Takero Shimazaki Architects
Oak Cancer Centre by BDP
Pine Heath by Studio Hagen Hall
Quadrangle Building, King’s College London by Hall McKnight
Reciprocal House by Gianni Botsford Architects
Redcross Way by Sanchez Benton architects
Royal College of Music, London by John Simpson Architects
Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) by Bennetts Associates
Sidcup Storyteller by DRDH Architects
Soho Place by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
St. Mary’s Walthamstow by Matthew Lloyd Architects
Stables Yard by Stolon Studio Architects
Sustainable Workspaces at County Hall by Material Works Architecture
Technique by Buckley Gray Yeoman
Terzetto by ConForm Architects
The Gilbert & George Centre by SIRS Architects
The Greenhill Building - Harrow Arts Centre by Chris Dyson Architects
The OWO by EPR Architects
The Public Courtyard and Pavilion at the OWO by DaeWha Kang Design
The Salvation Army UK and Ireland Territorial Headquarters by TateHindle
Tower Court by Adam Khan Architects, Muf Architecture/Art, CGL Architects
Tower Hamlets Town Hall by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
UCL East, Marshgate by Stanton Williams
V&A Photography Centre by Gibson Thornley with Purcell
Westminster Chapel by ScottWhitbyStudio
Westminster Fire Station by Openstudio Architects
White House School by vPPR Architects
Wimbledon House by Erbar Mattes
WorkStack by dRMM
Young V&A by AOC Architecture and De Matos Ryan
