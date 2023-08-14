Entries for the ideas competition for those 35 and under close Friday

Individuals looking to claim the the inaugral Future Thinkers Award have just five days left to get their entries in.

Entries for this award, which is searching for the most innovative thinking from those aged 35 and under across the industry, close on Friday 18 August 2023.

The competition is part of the Building the Future Commission, Building’s ambitious 12-month project to improve the built environment.

>> Read more: Building launches competition to find ideas from the next generation

The magazine is inviting younger construction professionals to submit an idea to improve the built environment. This could be a pitch for new ways of working, innovative uses of technology or policy proposals to improve the industry as a whole, or something completely different.

Participation requires applicants to write 500 words outlining their idea. Optionally, applicants can also submit a two-minute video clip as a supplement to their writing.

The winner will be honoured at the Building the Future Commission Conference in London 27 September, and have their idea featured in Building Magazine.

Ideas will be considered across any of our eight commission streams:

skills and education

energy and net zero

housing and planning

infrastructure

building safety

project delivery

workplace culture

leadership and creating communities

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to make positive change and email your 500-word submission and optional short video file to buildingfuturecommission@building.co.uk