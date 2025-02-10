Gleeds is bringing in a new chief operating officer at the start of next month with the current COO taking on a new role at the consultant.

The firm said company veteran David Johnson, who will also join the group board, will take up the COO post on 1 March, having been at the firm more than 40 years.

He joined Gleeds in 1983 and was most recently managing director for its Europe business, based in Madrid, with his new role seeing him return to the UK.

Current COO Salar Farzad, who arrived at the firm two years ago having previously been CFO at listed employment agency Gattaca, will retain the position of chief financial officer and take on a new role of chief administrative officer.

Gleeds said: “As dual CFO and CAO, Salar will oversee Gleeds’ financial strategy, ensure fiscal responsibility and provide oversight for various administrative functions.”

Richard Steer, chair of Gleeds Worldwide, added: “David is one of our longest-serving senior executives. As a result, he has unparalleled knowledge of the business, so is the ideal candidate for this position. I’m grateful to Salar, who has acted as a driving force behind our recent operational success [and] helped deliver our migration to LLP status.”

Gleeds is due to move into its new Fitzrovia HQ at 60 Berners Street next month.