The government has announced an extra £300m in grant funding for the current Affordable Homes Programme (AHP).

In a statement today, the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government said it will immediately open bidding for the funding, which will be administered through Homes England and the Greater London Authority.

It said this will enable 2,800 extra homes to be built, with around half for social rent. A total of £60m will be available for homes in London with £240m for the rest of England.

The funding is in addition to the £500m top-up to the 2021-26 AHP announced in the autumn Budget and the £11.5bn of funding that has already gone into the programme.

Details of further funding beyond the 2021-2026 AHP are due to be set out in the upcoming spending review in June.