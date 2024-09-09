Peers will examine Labour’s ‘golden rules’ for development on the green belt

A House of Lords committee has launched an inquiry into the government’s plans to increase development on “poor-quality” green belt land.

The House of Lords Built Environment Committee is asking for submissions answering several questions about Labour’s definition of the ‘grey belt’ and the contribution it could make to housing delivery.

The new Labour government’s revised National Planning Policy Framework says councils, where needed to meet housing demand, should undertake a green belt review. They will be required to look to release ‘poor quality’ land from the green belt, which ministers term ‘grey belt’.

The NPPF defines grey belt land as green belt land that only makes a “limited contribution” to five green belt purposes, such as checking sprawl, safeguarding countryside and preserving the special character of towns.

Peers will also examine the government’s “golden rules” for green belt development, which include improvements to infrastructure, provision of open space and a requirement for at least 50% affordable housing subject to viability.

Housebuilder Barratt said last month it has pulled four planning applications over concerns about the affordable housing rule.

Lord Moylan, chair of the House of Lords Built Environment Committee, said: “Finding enough land for new housing will be key to whether the Government can achieve its housing targets. Designating some green belt land as grey belt may help it to do that.

“Our inquiry will look at how the government and local authorities might identify grey belt areas thought suitable for development and how to ensure new homes are supported by the necessary infrastructure and local amenities.

“To inform our work we want to hear from as broad a range of people as possible.”