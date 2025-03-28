Newly formed group gives interested parties until 6 May to respond

The newly formed All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Project Delivery has launched an inquiry to improve the delivery of national infrastructure projects.

The group, which was set up last month, is asking all stakeholders involved in the delivery of infrastructure projects to send evidence and recommendations.

It wants to hear from interested stakeholders across the national projects, academia and infrastructure sectors.

Those wanting to provide written evidence have until 6 May to do so.

The APPG’s investigation will conclude with a report and recommendations aimed at supporting action that improves the delivery of national infrastructure projects and promotes the uptake of best practices from project management around the world.

Its chair, Labour MP Henry Tufnell, said: “For far too long, the UK has struggled through poor delivery of infrastructure projects, experiencing delays or budget overruns, which hinders job creation, progress, and economic growth. It’s essential we get better at building things that improve people’s lives and drive growth.”