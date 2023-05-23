AHMM scheme to include office block and affordable housing next to refreshed market street

AHMM has submitted plans to redevelop Shepherd’s Bush Market for the same developer which is working on the £1.3bn redevelopment of Kensington Olympia.

The proposals for Yoo Capital would give the historic market street a facelift and see the construction of an eight-storey office block and a five-storey affordable housing block on adjacent land.

A planning application lodged with Hammersmith and Fulham council last week reveals the full extent of the scheme, which was first unveiled by Yoo in October last year following a two-year consultation period with the local community.

It includes new entrances at either end of the market street, a canopy attached to the railway viaduct which runs along the side of the street, increased space for traders, new public realm and landscaping.

The new “landmark” building would feature heavily stepped back massing, significant levels of greenery and would provide around 240,000 sq ft of flexible workspace, the application says.

It would be occupied by Imperial College London as a life sciences incubator, said to be the largest of its kind in London, that would drive start-ups and SMEs in science, technology and engineering.

The adjacent residential block to the north of the office scheme would provide 40 homes with a tenure mix of 60% social or affordable rent and 40% intermediate or shared ownership.

The project team includes cost consultant Gardiner & Theobald, planning consultant Gerald Eve, landscape architect LDA, structural and civil engineer Elliott Wood, project manager Opera, access consultant Buro Happold and townscape consultant The Townscape Consultancy.

London-based Yoo Capital became the majority owners of Shepherd’s Bush Market and the Old Laundry Yard in September 2020.

The developer is also working on the 186,000sq m redevelopment of the Kensington Olympia with Heatherwick Studio and SPPARC.

The scheme, which is being built by Laing O’Rourke and is due to complete next year, will see the construction of a total of two theatres, two hotels, another hotel, retail space and a rooftop park.