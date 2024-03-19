Bids for former Sainbury’s supermarket site go back in May

Stirling Prize winner Mikhail Riches is among 11 practices that have been shortlisted for a scheme to redevelop a brownfield site in the middle of Wolverhampton.

The scheme is being developed by Capital & Centric with the architectural competition being run in conjunction with the city council and the RIBA.

In all, 11 firms make up four bidders and have until the middle of May to come up with plans for the 10 acre site, called St George’s, which was a former Sainsbury’s supermarket.

The four bidders have been told to put forward “an inspiring vision for the site, with a brief to deliver an inclusive and sustainable neighbourhood that reflects both the city’s heritage and diversity”.

Former RIBA president Angela Brady is advising the council on the competition.

The site has been vacant since 2014 after the supermarket moved to another site in the city. The freehold of the building – a listed former church – was bought by the council eight years ago.