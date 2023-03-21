Tarmac has confirmed it has begun a consultation process with staff about job cuts.

A spokesperson for the £2bn turnover aggregates giant, which has been owned by Irish materials firm CRH since 2015, said: “A consultation process is under way with employees on proposed changes to the internal structure of our operational business, designed to make it more effective, create more consistent and nationally aligned structures in our frontline teams.”

She added: “Tarmac employs around 7,000 people UK wide, with a small percentage of our overall workforce involved in the current consultation process. Impacted employees will be fully supported throughout the process.”

The GMB union has claimed up to 400 staff could be affected by the redundancies.

GMB organiser Dave Warwick said: “Many customers will be scratching their heads about why the company is choosing to act in this way. Local managers are reporting back that these cuts are leaving them with a depleted and frankly dangerous staff level.”

But the Tarmac spokesperson said: “The safety of our employees is of paramount importance to us and remains central to all our business decisions.”

In its latest set of results for the year to December 2021, Tarmac improved revenue 17% to £2.1bn with the firm returning to the black and a £263m pre-tax profit from a covid impacted £130m loss the year before.