Paul Gandy will step down as boss of £500m contractor, to be succeeded by Craig Tatton

Tilbury Douglas has announced Paul Gandy will stand down as chief executive in November.

Gandy, who is preparing to take up the role of Chartered Institute of Building president, will be succeeded as boss of the £500m-turnover contractor by current chief operating officer Craig Tatton.

Gandy, who joined Tilbury Douglas from Kier in 2019, led a restructure as the firm was separated out of parent Interserve Group to become a standalone business two years ago.

Interserve went into administration and was formally wound up in 2022, after pushing into support services and a disastrous foray into the energy from waste sector.

Tilbury Douglas returned to profit in 2023 after a £94m loss in 2022 as it worked through costs relating to the Interserve issues.

Tatton joined Tilbury Douglas from Bouygues in 2017, initially leading the regional building businesses before taking on wider responsibilities for fitout, engineering and infrastructure and, in 2022, becoming group chief operating officer.

Gandy, who turns 65 next March, said: “It has been a real privilege to have led the turnaround of Tilbury Douglas and have seen the business growing again from a solid foundation.”

Gandy has previously worked for Skanska, Balfour Beatty and Lendlease. He was also boss of Multiplex at the time the firm started its rebuild of Wembley stadium.