French giant Vinci said income last year jumped 12% to nudge the €69bn (£59bn) mark with margins at its construction arm hitting a 12 year high.

In results published yesterday, the construction and airports group said 57% of its 2023 income of €68.8.bn (£58.7bn) was from outside its home country. Oprating profit was up 22% to €8.4bn (£7.2bn).

Revenue at its construction business, its biggest division, was up 8% to €31.5bn (£27bn) last year, with 57% of this, €17.8bn (£15.2bn), coming from outside France.

“This reflects progress with several large civil engineering contracts in Europe, North America and Australia/New Zealand,” the firm added.

Vinci said the operating margin at its construction arm was up to 4%, a level last seen in 2011.

Its major projects work in the UK includes its HS2 station scheme at Old Oak Common in west London that it is building with Balfour Beatty.