Peter Caplehorn
Peter Caplehorn is the Deputy Chief Executive and Policy Director of the Construction Products Association, where he leads the work to ensure that the UK and EU policy and regulatory framework – particularly for technical and sustainability issues – supports a growing and profitable UK construction products industry.
- Comment
What a ‘tick-shaped’ recession means for construction
As the industry gradually ‘reopens’ the challenge will be to ensure the supply of products can meet demand
- Comment
Competence: A timely cultural change for our industry
Reduced risk and better quality builds are goals we must pursue in order to regain public trust
- Comment
Product manufacturers must regain confidence, but industry already has an appetite for change
The publication of Dame Judith Hackitt’s Independent review of Building Regulations and Fire Safety issued an important and resounding call for change across the entire construction industry. A number of challenges were identified about how we ensure our buildings keep people safe.
- Comment
Hackitt report: The industry must step up and play its part too
Legislative change takes time and we need to start changing now
- Comment
Building performance is the sum of many parts
The relationship between detailing and materials is lost if members of the team don’t have the right skills
- Comment
Building performance: Aspiration vs reality
Until buildings are installed exactly as designed and developers are involved with building performance in the long term, we will never achieve whole life value
- Features
Security regulations: The safety catch
Should the communities department’s recent Building Regulations consultation have done more to tighten security?
- Features
Solar PV panels: Heavy loads
Photovoltaic panels are becoming ever more numerous as prices drop, but they can be a heavy burden on your roof if not carefully installed, says Peter Caplehorn
- News
All I want for Christmas: Peter Caplehorn
Scott Brownrigg's technical director makes some Christmas wishes
- News
House doctor: Breathing space
The path to energy efficiency leads to well-sealed houses, but poor ventilation can cause a health hazard. Peter Caplehorn of Scott Brownrigg looks at whole-house solutions
- News
House doctor: Paving the way
With a shortage of parking space, homeowners are increasingly paving over their front gardens. Peter Caplehorn gives advice to designers on how to do the job properly
- News
House doctor: Hey, good looking
The commercial and retail sectors have led interior design, so it’s no surprise the domestic market has turned to them for inspiration on finishes. Peter Caplehorn of Scott Brownrigg looks at the options
- News
House doctor: Built-in sunshine
Fuel costs being what they are, housing design must make the most of sunlight to heat houses. Peter Caplehorn of Scott Brownrigg explains how to arrive at an integrated solution
- News
House doctor: Smarten yourself up with intelligent homes
Intelligent homes are no longer the preserve of the wealthy or the technocratic. To prove it, Peter Caplehorn of Scott Brownrigg runs through the five steps to consider when installing home automation systems
- News
House doctor: Solar thermal panels
This month Peter Caplehorn of Scott Brownrigg runs through five steps to installing a solar thermal hot water system – which is one of the most effective ways to cut carbon emissions from a home
- News
Five steps to …
… successful refurbishment. Peter Caplehorn of Scott Brownrigg offers some advice on bringing old buildings up to modern standards
- News
Five steps to… successfully co-ordinating M&E services
Peter Caplehorn of Scott Brownrigg advises on the key areas
- Features
What to remember: Glass roofs
Glass roofs don’t look stunning without effort – specifiers must consider light, heat, ventilation, strength and maintenance. Peter Caplehorn of Scott Brownrigg explores the options
- Features
What to remember: CDM regulations
To explain the revised CDM regulations, guidance with information on each team member’s responsibilities is available on the internet.
- Features
Time for some answers
Building’s inaugural webinar on the CDM regulations raised all manner of questions, not all of which were dealt with at the time. Here, Peter Caplehorn of Scott Brownrigg tackles some more