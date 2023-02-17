Simon Tolson
Simon Tolson is senior partner in Fenwick Elliott
Risk and responsibility: unpicking the first post-Grenfell court decisions
Recent High Court decisions suggest contractors will struggle to successfully challenge the costs of an implemented and effective remedial cladding solution
Scale and ambition in the MENA region
Billions are being invested in infrastructure and transportation projects, says Fenwick Elliott’s Simon Tolson
Relief under JCT: legal tips for dealing with covid-19
Contractors have a duty to do all they can to prevent or reduce delays on site - here is what you need to know about ‘best endeavours’
The coronavirus crisis: What does it all mean?
The implications of covid-19 for construction, housing and legal
Now this is a pandemic, here’s the legal view
Simon Tolson has important advice for employers as the coronavirus crisis develops
Coronavirus vs construction
If the COVID-19 epidemic is affecting your business, you might get relief through clauses on force majeure and frustration
Adjudication, the low-cost way
Today sees the launch of a pilot scheme for a new low-value disputes adjudication service
Reducing risk through AI
In the first of two articles on the applications of AI in construction law, Simon Tolson and Stacy Sinclair discuss risk management
Justice must be seen to be done
Simon Tolson explains how the updated provisions in TeCSA’s adjudication service improve transparency and impartiality
Legal blog: Missing the point
The proposed new sanctions framework for approved inspectors fails two key requirements of fairness and proportionality, by treating large and small AIs the same
The second post
Some cases involving standby letters of credit have been reassessed by the Court of Appeal. So what clarifications of the law were made this time around?
Letters of the law
The law on letters of credit has been upheld in two cases; banks cannot refuse to pay a demand meeting the requirements of a letter of credit unless it would involve fraud
Pre-action protocol: Room for improvement?
The TCC pre-action protocol is due for review – but do solicitors working in construction law think it needs major change?
Duty of care
Beware when dealing with product liability. A recent case has shown there are times when goods are not ‘goods’ and breach is not all it seems
Jackson Reforms: Spare us the rod
The Jackson reforms address unacceptable practices in some civil courts – none of which occurred in the TCC. So why are the same measures being imposed on construction litigation?
Mandatory cost budgeting: Counting the cost
Construction legal experts debate the highly controversial subject of mandatory cost budgeting
The paperless trial
Technology has already transformed how lawyers deal with information in court - and soon those heavy briefcases could be a thing of the past
The Building Information Modelling minefield: Bimming hell!
Rightly, we’re all getting excited over Building Information Modelling, but if you don’t get your head around some of the contractual implications, things could get heated
Legal issues with electronic documents
Lawyers are increasingly dealing with electronic documents. But for this data to have any authority, it needs to be carefully stored and managed
TeCSA rules! OK?
With a new Construction Act on the way, adjudicators are going to have to up their game. Luckily, one nominating body has updated its rules in anticipation