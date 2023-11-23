Building’s coverage of the Autumn Statement all in one place

Hunt slashes taxes as OBR sharply downgrades growth forecast Relief allowing firms to claim back cost of investments to be made permanent

Hunt announces £110m nutrient mitigation fund to ‘unlock 40,000 homes Extension of affordable homes guarantee scheme and low borrowing rates for councils are also confirmed

Autumn statement 2023: Key measures at a glance A list of announcements made today by the chancellor in his ‘budget for growth’

Autumn statement 2023: Industry reacts Construction’s take on this afternoon’s announcements

Developers to be offered ‘premium planning service’ to speed up council decisions BPF boss welcomes move but says more resource on ground is needed to fulfil pledge

Government to legislate on IR35 ‘errors’ PAYE liability of employer reduced if mistake applying rules has been made