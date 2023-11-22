Autumn statement 2023: Key measures at a glance

A list of announcements made today by the chancellor in his ‘budget for growth’

Jeremy Hunt today announced a package of measures in the autumn statement which he said would increase business investment by £20bn a year over the next decade.

The chancellor announced 110 measures, including large tax cuts, changes to benefits, measures to boost housing supply and policies aimed at improving skills and research and development.

Hunt described his announcements as an “autumn statement for growth”.

He said he wanted to close the “productivity” gap between the UK and countries such as the US, Germany and France, which invest more.

He said: “The 110 measures I take today help close that gap by boosting business investment by £20bn a year. They do not involve borrowing more and ramping up debt as some advocate. Instead they unlock investment with supply-side reforms.

However, the Office for Budget Reponsbility revised down its estimate of the medium-term potential growth rate of the economy from 1.8% to 1.6% as a result.

It said this was due to a weaker forecast for average hours per worker due to demographic shifts along with a weaker short-term outlook for productivity growth.

The key measures are summarised below: