US firm’s London staff told this afternoon that Blowers is joing with immediate effect

Former ISG chief executive Matt Blowers has been appointed as joint managing director of Structure Tone.

Blowers had been linked with a move to the US fit out firm over the past few months, although is thought to have been tied to his ISG contract until next February by its US owner Cathexis.

But Blowers, who left in February this year after two years in the role, has now been freed up after ISG collapsed last Friday with the loss of 2,200 jobs.

Staff were told the news this afternoon and in a statement Structure Tone said: “Structure Tone London is pleased to announce that Matt Blowers has joined the company as joint managing director, effective immediately. In this role, Matt will work closely with his fellow joint managing director, Justin Fahy, to support the continued development and success of the London business.”

The firm, which began in New York in 1971, has 115 employees in London and first set up a base in the capital in 1988.

It added: “The business is now well-positioned to move into its next phase of development. This appointment is a key step by Structure Tone and reinforces its commitment to evolve.”

Fahy said talks began with Blowers began earlier this year and added: “It became clear from initial conversations in the early part of this year that Matt’s complementary skills could unlock new opportunities for our business. I am excited to see where this partnership will take us and welcome Matt warmly to Structure Tone.

“Matt’s appointment has been several months in the making as part of our ambitions to further develop our strong and resilient business. Matt’s longstanding industry relationships and expertise, we will work with our team to drive Structure Tone forward, offering unwavering client delivery and industry excellence.”

The move is likely to see Structure Tone attempt to pick up several jobs left stranded by ISG’s collapse.

The most high-profile is the Google headquarters building at King’s Cross with Building understanding that many people’s favourite Overbury is unlikely to take the job on, leaving only Mace and Structure Tone as possible replacements.

Blowers’ arrival is also likely to see more former ISG staff head across to the business in the coming days and weeks.

Fahy added: “We are all aware that other companies are going through difficult times. Our thoughts are with the employees and supply chain partners who are impacted by these developments.”