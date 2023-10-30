A new managing director has been named for EKFB, the joint venture building 80km of HS2’s central section between the Chilterns and Warwickshire.

Sally Cox, who will take up the role in December, has more than 30 years of experience in the rail and civil infrastructure sectors.

She joins from Thames Tideway where she worked as project director and before that worked as managing director of German contractor Hochtief’s UK business.

Outgoing EKFB managing director, Mark Pengelly, will leave at the end of the year, having announced his retirement in April.

The EKFB team features French contractor Eiffage, Kier, Spanish firm Ferrovial and Bam Nuttall. Jobs include building 15 viaducts and 81 bridges.

In June, a shake-up of contractor duties on HS2’s phase one route from London to Birmingham saw the EKFB joint venture replaced on part of the line by Align.

At the time, HS2 said it was “rebalancing” responsibilities on the line in an effort to streamline the central section of the railway, which has been hit by severe delays and construction cost hikes in the past year.