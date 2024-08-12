Hyde is looking to appoint a new suite of contractors to help it deliver 1,500 homes a year over the next five years.

The housing association plans to renew its main contractor framework, which was previously valued at £2bn.

Firms, including Bouygues, Kier, McLaren, Vistry and Wates, are among those on the existing framework’s main lot for schemes worth more than £25m.

Steven Morrice, Hyde’s development and sales director, said: “We’re looking for partners who can bring added value to what we do. Sharing development expertise, innovation and working collaboratively will be crucial for our success.

“We’re here for our customers, putting them first in everything we do. Making sure people have safe, affordable and comfortable homes they’re proud of is what drives us, and always has.

“Partners need to be committed to delivering high quality, safe new homes, which incorporate the latest environmental best practice, while offering outstanding customer service.”

The framework mainly covers Hyde’s three regions - London, East (Kent, Medway, Thames Gateway and East Sussex) and South (Brighton, West Sussex and Hampshire).

However, other public sector organisations will also be able to access the framework for work throughout the UK.

The re-tender is expected to be published in by early next month.