Jason Curtis rejoins company after former employer went under last week

ISG’s former regional managing director Jason Curtis is heading back to Multiplex to take up a major project director role.

Building understands Curtis is rejoining the firm with immediate effect, having left the business for ISG, which collapsed into administration last week, two years ago.

Curtis spent more than three years at Multiplex as a project director. He was previously at Laing O’Rourke for 25 years, where he was a project leader having originally joined the business when it was known as Laing Construction in 1994.

Multiplex is working on a string of major projects in London including towers at 50 Fenchurch Street and Old Street roundabout and a scheme to overhaul the former offices of Deutsche Bank at London Wall. It is one of two bidding a mixed-use scheme at the former ITV Studios site after the developer cooled on original contractor Lendlease, which is up for sale.

Yesterday, Structure Tone announced that former ISG chief executive Matt Blowers was joining the firm as joint managing director as part of an expected push into major fit-out contracts.

Speculation has grown that the firm might end up carrying out the Google headquarters building fit out which ISG won last year in a deal worth £150m.

Building understands that Overbury is cool on taking over the contract and is understood to have edged ahead of remaining rival Mace for the biggest fit-out contract currently being let in London – a £200m deal for HSBC at its new headquarters in St Paul’s.

Around 2,200 people lost their jobs when ISG sank into administration last Friday. It is the biggest corporate construction failure since Carillion went bust six years ago.