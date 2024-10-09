Mace picks up series of fit-out deals as favourite emerges on Google headquarters work and Multiplex takes on King’s Cross project

More ISG jobs and staff have been picked up by rivals nearly three weeks after the firm sank into administration.

Mace has taken on jobs to fit out the offices of law firm Addleshaw Goddard which is moving its 600 employees to new premises at 41 Lothbury opposite the Bank of England.

The grade II listed building is being upgraded by Wates for developer Pembroke.

And Mace is understood to have taken on ISG’s fit-out jobs at the Bloomberg South building and offices at 200 Grays Inn Road for Great Portland Estates.

Structure Tone is emerging as favourite for the Google headquarters scheme at King’s Cross, won by ISG last summer when Matt Blowers was chief executive, with sources saying rivals Mace and Overbury have both ruled themselves out.

Blowers has got a new job at Structure Tone as its joint managing director in the UK, with the firm having picked up ISG’s job at 20 Ropemaker in the City for law firm Linklaters.

Meanwhile, Multiplex is set to take on a job at King’s Cross left stalled by ISG’s implosion.

The Regent’s Quarter scheme, an £80m offices to life sciences job, is being run by Hong Kong developer Nan Fung Group and its subsidiary Endurance Land.

Nan Fung is the client behind Multiplex’s 99 City Road tower at Old Street roundabout and has asked the contractor to help out.

It is understood Multiplex will carry out the job as a construction management scheme with the contractor taking on 11 former ISG staff under the deal. It will be run by new recruit Jason Curtis who was leading the job for ISG at the time of its collapse.

Around £20m-worth of work has already been carried out with the remainder due to be completed in the next 18 months. Multiplex is keeping the supply chain which includes Bourne Steel, concrete frame firm Getjar and M&E contractor Briggs & Forrester.

Sisk is also believed to be looking at taking on ISG’s vaccine manufacturing facility for Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies on Teesside, around half of which is left to be completed.

A formal announcement on the job is expected in the next week with sources saying that Sisk has also been asked to look at a data centre scheme in Slough for US data centre firm Vantage, whose UK delivery director is former Mace major projects boss Andy Jones. Sisk has previously worked for Vantage in its native Ireland.

Wates’ M&E subsidiary SES is also understood to have taken on a number of ISG staff in the past few weeks as well.