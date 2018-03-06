Paul King

Paul King became the first chief executive of the UK Green Building Council in May 2007. Previously he worked for WWF-UK where he was director of campaigns, and has also been campaign director for WWF’s One Million Sustainable Homes campaign and co-founder of One Planet Living. Paul is chair of the Zero Carbon Hub and is a member of the Zero Carbon Homes 2016 Task Force. He is chair of the Green Construction Board Buildings Group, and member of the government’s Green Deal Providers Forum, Retail Energy Efficiency Taskforce and the Igloo Regeneration Sustainability Committee. He was previously a member of the Low Carbon Construction IGT, Sustainable Buildings Task Group, Code for Sustainable Homes Steering Group and the Egan Review of Skills for Sustainable Communities. On an international level he is a board member of the World Green Building Council and chairs the World Green Building Council Europe Network.