Paul King
Paul King became the first chief executive of the UK Green Building Council in May 2007. Previously he worked for WWF-UK where he was director of campaigns, and has also been campaign director for WWF’s One Million Sustainable Homes campaign and co-founder of One Planet Living. Paul is chair of the Zero Carbon Hub and is a member of the Zero Carbon Homes 2016 Task Force. He is chair of the Green Construction Board Buildings Group, and member of the government’s Green Deal Providers Forum, Retail Energy Efficiency Taskforce and the Igloo Regeneration Sustainability Committee. He was previously a member of the Low Carbon Construction IGT, Sustainable Buildings Task Group, Code for Sustainable Homes Steering Group and the Egan Review of Skills for Sustainable Communities. On an international level he is a board member of the World Green Building Council and chairs the World Green Building Council Europe Network.
- Comment
A wake up call for 'retro man'
The gender pay gap won’t close itself, it’s going to take a concerted and above all conscious effort. We should embrace the mandatory reporting from April as a much-needed wake-up call to get started.
- Comment
Zero Carbon RIP
Improving quality of life and tackling climate change must go hand in hand in delivering the new homes that the UK needs
- Comment
I applaud Labour's energy ambition
The Labour party has good ideas but the question of where the money is remains
- Comment
The Lib Dem balancing act
There is a lot be positive about the Lib Dems’ green policies but the industry needs more certainty
- Comment
The next chapter for green building
This week’s World Green Building Council report on green value is the start of a new frontier in selling green construction
- Comment
Government has finally brought out the green sticks
Minimum Energy Performance Standards have the ability to succeed in greening our buildings where incentives have failed
- Comment
Paul King picks 'Davey pledges to fix 'disappointing' and 'clunky' Green Deal'
It was refreshing to see Ed Davey speak so candidly about the Green Deal at this year’s Ecobuild
- Comment
What makes a great place?
Berkeley group have done an impressive job of working it out
- Comment
Ecobuild: Walking the talk
I was nervous about handing responsibility for sourcing the UK Green Building Council’s conference stand to Ecobuild
- Comment
Reducing embodied carbon is our next challenge
The industry is leading the way on reducing the embodied carbon in its products
- Comment
UKGBC view: From zero to hero
We’ve come a long way since Ecobuild was launched 10 years ago and today the industry is altogether more savvy about zero carbon. But now, says Paul King, something even more ambitious is called for - and our very lives depend on it
- Comment
We need Green Deal 2.0
The Green Deal celebrates its first rocky year in existence this month, it now needs to evolve
- Comment
Energy efficiency is an industry in itself
We need to present the sector as a collective to become a powerful voice
- Comment
The faltering transition to treating solid walls
All this debate over policy isn’t driving the industry where it needs to go
- Comment
Our buildings are our legacy
Buildings aren’t just investments in bricks and mortar they are investments in people’s lives
- Comment
Green buildings are simply better for people
We spend more than 80% of our lives in buildings, so let’s make them good places to be
- Comment
What will the world look like in 2050?
The built environment may not look radically different in the future but major change is needed to meet sustainability demands - and we need a plan now
- Comment
Low-carbon plan a reality with Prisk on board
With Mark Prisk co-chairing new Green Construction Board there are high hopes for a cross-industry low-carbon action plan
- Comment
Green cheers as Carbon Plan commits to commercial DECs
The Carbon Plan brings clarity to green policy including a commitment to make display energy certificates mandatory in commercial buildings
- Comment
The winning straight?
All three main parties have laid their environmental cards on the table, but nobody seems to have the full set of policies laid out in the correct way to make a real difference