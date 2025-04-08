Plans for final phases of Alma Estate regeneration increase delivery from 401 units to meet “chronic” housing need

Housebuilder Vistry Group has secured planning permission from Enfield Council to build 723 new homes as part of a wider scheme.

The final two phases of the Alma Estate regeneration in Ponders End in north London, will deliver 187 homes for affordable tenures with the remaining homes a mix of private rent and sale.

Of the 187 units designated for affordable tenures, 80 will be for social rent and 107 will be shared ownership.

The originally consented proposal, which was granted in 2017 as part of the wider masterplan, was for 401 homes.

The revised plans have maintained the same number of affordable homes, but have increased the provision of social rented family housing.

Both phases will deliver a range of homes, from one to three bedrooms and beyond, as well as 73 wheelchair accessible homes.

The properties will be built alongside 8,500 sqm of green and public space and around 330 sqm of new commercial space.

The original six-hectare estate comprised 717 homes was built in the 1960s. Only one of its original four blocks remain and is due to be demolished.

Once complete, the Alma Estate will consist of 1,402 homes, with 444 allocated for affordable housing, including 246 for social rent, 170 for intermediate rent and 28 flexible. This represents an uplift from the 993 units granted permission in 2017 and an increase of 24 social rented units.

Kevin Delve, managing director of Vistry East London, said: “After extensive consultation with the local community, we are proud to have secured planning approval for the final phases of our regeneration of the Alma estate in Enfield.

“The revised plans illustrate our continued commitment to delivering new homes at scale and at pace to help meet Enfield’s chronic need for new housing.”

Construction on the latest phases are due to start in the first half of 2026, with an overall expected completion date of 2032.

The regeneration’s previous phases - 1, 2ai, 2aii, 2a and 4 - have reached completion, delivering a total of 679 homes.

Alma Estate forms part of the council’s ambition to build 3,500 homes across the borough over the next decade.