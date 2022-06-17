Elizabeth Hopkirk
Elizabeth Hopkirk is assistant editor for Building Design
Feilden Clegg Bradley gets green light for Paradise office
Architect beats three others to land Birmingham job
Landsec reveals plan to redevelop site beside old FT headquarters
Developer has appointed BIG to come up with plans to replace 1980s building
Grimshaw reveals images of scaled-back HS2 Euston terminus
New station designed to be built in one stage
Weston Williamson snapped up by engineering giant
Egis adds infrastructure specialist to architecture portfolio
Fosters heads string of architects to pull out of Russia
Architect joins Chipperfield, McAslan and others in halting projects
Fosters masterplans high-rise Vietnamese neighbourhood
Global City district is part of Ho Chi Minh’s ‘city within a city’
In Pictures: Hollaway Studio designs ‘floating’ bike factory for Brompton
Kent wetlands HQ will be ‘a 21st-century Bournville’
In pictures: How the revamped National Gallery will look
Proposals by New York firm for £30m overhaul go out for consultation next month
RIBA urges mass-retrofit programme for interwar housing
Improving 3.3m homes would cost £37.5bn, says institute
Restoration of Smithfield Market’s ‘outer crust’ completed
Conservation project paves way for £250m Museum of London move
Local architects land spots on £1.9bn Birmingham development
Stirling Prize-winners appointed alongside newcomers
In pictures: First images of this year’s Serpentine Pavilion
US artist working with Adjaye Associates
Job cuts planned at RIBA to balance the books
Institute says it needs to plug £8m deficit
Salaries rise across profession as architects power out of pandemic
Covid pay cuts a ‘thing of the past’ as market turns
Architects expecting strong start to new year but cost worries remain
Overall confidence stayed in black throughtout last year
Zaha Hadid Architects racks up £12m bill to use founder’s name
Accounts reveal details of how High Court feud was settled
Zaha Hadid sees profit triple in first year of pandemic
Turnover at architect jumps on back of booming Asia market
Sellar’s redevelopment of Grand Union House approved
Project is part of the developer’s wider plans for Camden
Richard Rogers: A life in buildings
Gallery: Some of Richard Rogers’ greatest buildings
Lloyds Building architect and RSHP founder Richard Rogers dies
Architect and peer was an influential figure in urban thinking for half a century