Julie Hirigoyen
Julie Hirigoyen is Chief Executive of the UK Green Building Council and a Commissioner for the London Sustainable Development Commission. She was previously UK Head of Sustainability and an International Director at JLL, where she oversaw the development of cutting-edge sustainability services to property investors and occupiers across the UK and EMEA. Julie sits on the Green Construction Board, the Igloo Sustainable Investment Advisory Committee and the Carbon Trust Advisory Panel. Julie previously chaired the British Property Federation’s Sustainability Committee.
- Comment
Is the chancellor’s summer statement draught proof?
This government must avoid fiscal bursts that could damage long-term investment in a low carbon economy, says UKGBC’s Julie Hirigoyen
- Comment
Policy priorities for a green recovery
While government is in listening mode, UKGBC’s Julie Hirigoyen argues for sustainable growth through three fronts
- Comment
Sustainable construction is stepping into the spotlight
It’s clear that this sector is increasingly viewed as a major opportunity for the government’s clean growth agenda
- Comment
Northern Ireland and the Renewable Heat Incentive scandal
Clearly Northern Ireland’s scheme was open to abuse, but any incentivisation policy has to be carefully designed to balance attracting investment against cost to the public purse
- Comment
Predictions 2017: Julie Hirigoyen
Julie Hirigoyen, chief executive of the UKGBC
- Comment
Are net zero water buildings far off?
Adopting a more holistic approach to water management in buildings could get us on the path to net zero water buildings
- Comment
Now the dust has settled
In less than 11 weeks, the new government has scrapped zero carbon standards and the Green Deal
- Comment
Where now for green policies?
Will the government abandon its commitment to sustainable policies or grasp a golden opportunity?
- Comment
Zero carbon can stimulate economic growth
By 2019 all new non-domestic buildings need to be zero carbon - we won’t make it if we don’t fundamentally change our thinking
- Comment
Green space = Healthy space = Head space
Are developers and the wider construciton industry finally recognising the social value of ‘green infrastructure’?
- Comment
The shape of things to come
We can’t predict the future, but we can detect certain trends. Here are four that will fundamentally change the way we live
- Comment
The long road to sustainable real estate
Sustainability in real estate is not ever going to be a quick journey, but with the right attitude we could pick up the pace in 2015
- Comment
A Christmas wish with a twist
All I want for Christmas is … for environmental and social concerns to be tackled head on by the real estate sector
- Comment
The wage gap
The CBI is right to say we need fair rates of pay to secure economic and social stabiity, and in construction this approach could also help secure the next generation of workers
- Comment
How sustainable is your own office building?
A new report shows that high quality sustainable office design is not only good for the planet, it’s good for your staff’s wellbeing and productivity too
- Comment
Can World Green Building Week make a difference?
Events like this aim to inspire people to bring about large scale and rapid change, let’s hope enough of us get involved
- Comment
Five - the magic number
The ultimate goal for achieving minimum energy performance standards is a ‘factor five’ improvement, while maintaining current growth projections
- Comment
Stepping up to the diversity challenge
Lack of diversity in the property sector is a real problem, here are some ideas for how to tackle it …
- Comment
Let's apply some rigour to the zero carbon homes policy
We could be well on the way to achieving zero carbon homes if demanding standards were used to underpin ‘allowable solutions’
- Comment
Obsolete office space is a growing problem
Old and poor quality commercial building stock is a risk for investors especially as sustainability regulations tighten up, but there is a solution …