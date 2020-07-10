Julie Hirigoyen

Julie Hirigoyen is Chief Executive of the UK Green Building Council and a Commissioner for the London Sustainable Development Commission. She was previously UK Head of Sustainability and an International Director at JLL, where she oversaw the development of cutting-edge sustainability services to property investors and occupiers across the UK and EMEA. Julie sits on the Green Construction Board, the Igloo Sustainable Investment Advisory Committee and the Carbon Trust Advisory Panel. Julie previously chaired the British Property Federation’s Sustainability Committee.