Tony Williams

Tony Williams is founder and chief executive of Building Value, an independent advisory business specialising in building, real estate and support services. Prior to this he enjoyed a portfolio career in investment banking including UBS, Morgan Stanley and ING - plus sabbaticals at Tarmac and AMEC. He also worked three years for Building in the early eighties. Tony holds a number of non-executive directorships and works with Experian on its forecasting of UK construction output. Born in New Zealand, Tony studied economics at Otago and Manchester Universities. He lives and works in London and Mora in Sweden.