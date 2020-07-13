Tony Williams
Tony Williams is founder and chief executive of Building Value, an independent advisory business specialising in building, real estate and support services. Prior to this he enjoyed a portfolio career in investment banking including UBS, Morgan Stanley and ING - plus sabbaticals at Tarmac and AMEC. He also worked three years for Building in the early eighties. Tony holds a number of non-executive directorships and works with Experian on its forecasting of UK construction output. Born in New Zealand, Tony studied economics at Otago and Manchester Universities. He lives and works in London and Mora in Sweden.
What do five housebuilder trading updates tell us?
Share prices are on the up, thanks to healthy order books and the stamp duty holiday surge, says Building Value’s Tony Williams
Taylor Wimpey’s cash raising move hits right note
Housebuilder’s decision is a canny piece of work, writes Building Value’s Tony Williams
We are learning the lessons of the past
The country’s listed housebuilders are being battered, but they are in better shape than 12 years ago
What is going on at Costain?
Yesterday’s results were truly terrible, says one analyst
Election reaction: Clients abhor uncertainty
A hung parliament means uncertainty - both political and economic, which is likely to hamper clients’ spending decisions
Has Kier overreached itself?
Kier’s latest trading update suggests its acquisitions of May Gurney and Mouchel have incurred significant ‘integration costs’
Farewell Greg Fitzgerald
I’ll be sorry to see the Galliford Try boss go but he has done his bit for the firm and the industry
Is this good night for Balfour Beatty?
Balfour Beatty used to be my pin-up boys, so what has gone wrong?
No pot of gold for construction in the Rainbow Nation
A sluggish economy along with corruption, mismanagement and price fixing means South Africa’s construction industry is struggling
Yes, things are looking up
There are quite a few reasons why construction should be feeling better about things
Surfing the waves
Any surfer dude will tell you that every seventh wave is a big one, and so it is with the value of UK construction and building shares
A closer look at the housing upturn
For housebuilders, the current very good news on the ground has already been taken account of in share prices over the past two years
Can 60 years of construction history tell us what's around the corner?
The return of growth to construction will not see an immediate return to boom times
Bonfire of the houses
Help to Buy will have a sting in the tail in terms of cost and repayment - not to mention house price inflation - and could end badly
Recovery is a dangerous time
At last there are glimmers of hope for the economy but many pitfalls lie ahead for building firms
Housebuilders race ahead in robust recovery
UK housebuilding’s remarkable recovery means its value has doubled over last 12 months